Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Sri Lanka ends domestic travel curbs despite warnings of possible new Covid wave
travel

Sri Lanka ends domestic travel curbs despite warnings of possible new Covid wave

The lifting of the travel ban came as the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) warned of a possible new Covid-19 wave with restrictions being relaxed. It recommended close monitoring as health guidelines are not being implemented and the general public keeps disregarding them.
Sri Lanka ends domestic travel curbs despite warnings of possible new Covid wave(Photo by Kevin Charit on Unsplash)
Sri Lanka ends domestic travel curbs despite warnings of possible new Covid wave(Photo by Kevin Charit on Unsplash)
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Colombo

Sri Lanka’s inter-provincial travel ban, which was imposed in May due to the raging third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, ended on Sunday despite warnings from medical professionals.

The travel ban was continued despite the government ending the quarantine curfew on October 1, which was continuously in force from August 20.

Public Transport Minister Dilum Amunugama said that transport services would come into operation from Monday.

The lifting of the travel ban came as the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) warned of a possible new wave with restrictions being relaxed.

In a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the SLMA said it was more important than ever before the precise steps are taken at this point of time.

It recommended close monitoring as health guidelines are not being implemented and the general public keeps disregarding them.

They recommend a third dose or a Pfizer vaccine booster to priority groups such as the elderly and the frontline health workers.

The SLMA cited recent studies which have shown that seven per cent of the elderly population, who had been administered with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, have not developed adequate level of immunity against the virus.

With the public movement increasing, the SLMA said that the risk of elderly people getting the virus has increased and they are more prone than other groups to severe conditions and death.

The health ministry’s epidemiology unit said that as of Saturday, over 15.4 million of the island’s 21 million population had received at least one dose. Also, 13.4 million had received both jabs.

Sri Lanka’s death toll since the outbreak in March 2020 stood at near 13,800 with over 540,000 infections. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka travel covid-19 + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out