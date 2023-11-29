close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Thailand allows night clubs, karaoke bars to stay open for two extra hours in popular tourist destinations

Thailand allows night clubs, karaoke bars to stay open for two extra hours in popular tourist destinations

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bangkok
Nov 29, 2023 08:09 PM IST

Entertainment venues, clubs, karaoke bars in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattya, Chiang Mai and Samui, Thailand's popular tourist destinations to stay open 2 extra hours

Thailand's cabinet has approved a ministerial regulation that extends the opening hours of night clubs and entertainment venues in a bid to draw in more tourists, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Thailand allows night clubs, karaoke bars to stay open for two extra hours in popular tourist destinations (Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash)
Thailand allows night clubs, karaoke bars to stay open for two extra hours in popular tourist destinations (Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash)

Entertainment venues, clubs and karaoke bars in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattya, Chiang Mai and Samui, popular tourist destinations, will be allowed stay open two extra hours until 4 AM, Traisulee Traisaranakul said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had previously said the new rules would start on December 15.

The tourism industry is a key driver of the economy, which has seen sluggish growth compared with regional peers, and which Srettha's government is keen to revive with stimulus measures.

The decision to allow entertainment venues to stay open longer is the latest step taken by the government to boost foreign arrivals after the government in September waived visa requirements for Chinese visitors, a key source of tourists for Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy.

Thailand has so far welcomed 24.5 million foreign tourists this year and is forecasting 28 million arrivals for the full year.

Before the pandemic, Thailand booked a record 39.9 million arrivals, with 11 million from China. This year, the government expects just 3.5 million arrivals from China.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out