Time to change your kid's school bag? 8 durable backpacks from top brands now on discount; get up to 50% off

With the new session season in schools just around the corner, finding the right backpack for your child can feel like a mission. Parents usually want something that isn't too bulky, and yet offer enough space to carry all books and essentials comfortably. Multiple compartments and organisational pockets are a must, along with a bottle holder for easy access during the day. While style matters, the priority mostly is picking a reliable brand that lasts through daily use rather than just a trendy design. After exploring options from Safari, Uppercase, American Tourister, VIP and a few others, I have shortlisted eight backpacks that strike the right balance of durability, practicality and appeal. Let your child make the final pick and enjoy these small joys together. A collection of sleek, colourful school backpacks arranged neatly, highlighting compartments, bottle pockets, and designs perfect for everyday school use. (Ai generated) My top 8 school backpack picks for my son to select from

Designed to make school days lighter and a lot more fun, this 23-litre kids' backpack pairs playful style with practical details. The trendy croc-inspired print adds personality, while two roomy compartments keep books and notebooks neatly organised. A built-in hoodie brings an element of surprise that children will love. Padded shoulder straps, cushioned back support and a soft hand carry handle ensure everyday comfort. The side bottle holder keeps hydration within easy reach.

Specifications Capacity 23 Litres Compartments 2 Main Compartments Bottle Holder Yes Strap and Back Type Padded Straps and Back

Built for long days that demand space and structure, this 45-litre backpack keeps everything in order without feeling overwhelming. Three spacious compartments allow you to separate work essentials, gym gear or travel items with ease. Inside, a sleeve separator and multi-level organiser keep smaller accessories neatly arranged. The padded back system and cushioned shoulder straps offer steady support, while the side pocket holds a water bottle securely. Crafted from durable polyester with a water-resistant finish, it suits both campus life and daily commuting.

Specifications Capacity 45 Litres Compartments 3 Material Polyester Laptop Compatibility Yes

This 33.5 litre backpack strikes a smart balance between everyday practicality and clean design. Crafted from sturdy dobby polyester with a soft hand feel, it stays lightweight at just under half a kilo, making it easy to carry through long days. Three well-planned compartments offer generous storage for books, files and daily essentials without feeling bulky. The spacious interiors suit school, office or college routines effortlessly. Its sleek Space Black finish keeps the look sharp and versatile for both men and women.

Specifications Capacity 33.5 Litres Compartments 3 Material Dobby Polyester Dimensions 30 cm x 46.5 cm x 22 cm

Designed for children aged eight to twelve, this double extra-large backpack pairs bold style with everyday practicality. The vibrant, robot-inspired teal design gives it a playful, modern edge that young students will enjoy carrying. With three main compartments and an additional front pocket, it offers generous space for textbooks, notebooks and daily essentials. The ergonomic back panel and padded shoulder straps support even weight distribution, keeping comfort in focus during packed school days. A handy rain cover adds extra protection when needed.

Specifications Capacity 32.5 Litres Compartments 3 Main plus Front Pocket Age Range 8 to 12 Years Rain Cover Yes

Thoughtfully designed for busy school days, this campus backpack keeps organisation simple and stress-free. Two spacious main compartments provide ample room for books and notebooks, while a dedicated lunch box section keeps meals neatly separated. Inside, a structured organiser with slots for pens and small essentials ensures everything stays in place. The file sleeve protects important papers from creases. A side bottle pocket and quick-access front pocket add everyday convenience, making it a dependable choice for boys and girls alike.

Specifications Compartments 2 Main Compartments Special Section Dedicated Lunch Compartment Internal Features Organiser and File Sleeve External Pockets Side Bottle and Front Pocket

This 25-litre astronaut-printed backpack brings a playful touch to everyday routines while keeping practicality in focus. Lightweight yet durable, it features three spacious compartments to organise textbooks, stationery, a lunch box and daily essentials with ease. The water-resistant exterior adds everyday reassurance. Padded back mesh and ergonomic shoulder straps offer steady support across long school or campus days. Adjustable straps and smooth zips make it easy for children and teenagers to manage independently, while the vibrant design keeps things fun.

Specifications Capacity 25 Litres Compartments 3 Material Feature Water Resistant Strap Type Padded Ergonomic Straps

Specifications Capacity 22 Litres Compartments 3 Main plus Front Pocket Back Panel Type Air Mesh Padded Side Pockets 2 Bottle Pockets

Designed for active school days, this 22-litre backpack blends playful football-inspired styling with everyday practicality. It features three main compartments along with an additional front pocket, offering structured space for books, stationery and lunch essentials. Crafted from soft fabric, it remains comfortable and child-friendly. The air mesh padded back panel encourages breathability through long hours of wear. Two side bottle pockets keep drinks and small items within easy reach, making it a dependable companion for boys and girls alike.

Made for school, casual outings, and everything in between, this 30-litre backpack offers generous space without feeling oversized. Five compartments, including three wide access sections, make organising books, stationery and daily essentials effortless. The water repellent fabric adds everyday practicality, while high-quality prints keep the look fresh. An ergonomic fit with anti-sweat adjustable shoulder straps and cushioned back support ensures steady comfort. Two bottle pockets with an anti-slip holder loop, a padded base and durable zippers complete this thoughtfully structured design.

Specifications Capacity 30 Litres Compartments 5 Material Feature Water Repellent Fabric Laptop Sleeve Non Padded

School backpacks: FAQs What size backpack is ideal for school students? The right size depends on age and daily load. Primary school children usually need around 15 to 25 litres, while older students may require 25 to 35 litres to fit textbooks, notebooks and lunch comfortably without overloading their shoulders. How important are padded straps and back support? Very important. Padded shoulder straps and cushioned back panels help distribute weight evenly. This reduces strain and keeps children comfortable during long school days. Are multiple compartments necessary? Yes, compartments help keep books, stationery and lunch organised. It prevents items from getting crushed and makes it easier for children to find what they need quickly. What material works best for school backpacks? Durable polyester with water-resistant properties is a practical choice. It handles daily wear well and protects contents from light rain or accidental spills.