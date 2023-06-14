Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Tokyo to open the gates of new Harry Potter theme park on Friday

Tokyo to open the gates of new Harry Potter theme park on Friday

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Tokyo
Jun 14, 2023 04:52 PM IST

Harry Potter theme park location near the Japanese capital, Tokyo, is ideal especially as global tourism picks up after the Covid-19 pandemic

Harry Potter fans will soon be able to take up their wands, put on their robes and immerse themselves in the boy wizard's world at a new theme park set to open in Tokyo on Friday.

The Great Hall, a set of the theme park "Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter" is seen during a press preview in Tokyo on June 14, 2023, ahead of its grand opening on June 16 (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
The Great Hall, a set of the theme park "Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter" is seen during a press preview in Tokyo on June 14, 2023, ahead of its grand opening on June 16 (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

Built on the western site of the beloved Toshimaen amusement park, which shut in 2020 after 94 years, the Warner Brothers Studio Tour Tokyo recreates a number of iconic film locations, such as Diagon Alley and the Ministry of Magic.

The location near the Japanese capital is ideal, especially as global tourism picks up after the Covid-19 pandemic, said Torben Jensen, vice president and general manager of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo.

"Being the first tour in Asia and the increasing inbound visitors to Japan will also put us in the centre of the regional market," Jensen told media during a tour of the park, saying it offered Asian fans a new dimension in Harry Potter movie-making.

Tickets for adults cost 6,300 yen ($45), and Jensen said they were sold out into August.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo harry potter harry potter theme park theme park travel time travel travel advisory tourism + 6 more
tokyo harry potter harry potter theme park theme park travel time travel travel advisory tourism + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out