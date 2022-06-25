Top 5 aamchi Mumbai’s monsoon street food

With the monsoon hitting the city, foodies around Mumbai will soon be treated to a range of season-specific foods that just hits different with the barrish and chilly weather. Whether you are new to the city or have lived here all your life, these are 5 street food items you should not miss out on.

Mumbai’s favourite wada pav

Vada pav

Pipping hot vadas with a light coating of besan is the all-time favourite Maharashtrian snack. It has a fan following that spreads across the world.

Perfect on any day, the lip-smacking batata vadas are an absolute treat on a wet rainy day. Eaten either with a dry or wet chutney smeared on pav, this Indian burger makes a great snack and a cheap meal, too.

Tapriwali chai

Tapri chai

Tea is a love language in the country. This hot cuppa is enjoyed in the cold and the hot summer months, too. It is no surprise then that the tapirwali chai is drunk by millions of Mumbaikars during these wet months. Often spiced with adrak, the chai is boiled to perfection, leaving you with a creamy, thick and delicious cutting glass of tea.

Kanda Bhaji

Kanda Bhaji

The monsoon sees many street vendors selling the hot favourite — bhajis. Be it palak, methi, aaloo or kanda, bhajiyas are a staple snack gorged upon during the rain. It pairs well with some spicy green mint, sweet and sour tamarind chutney along with the quintessential chai.

Momos

Momos

While momos are not something you associate with the monsoon, this snack has soon made an indelible mark on the city. Various carts, shops and restaurants sell these bite-sized steamy, juicy and succulent morsels. Paired with a spicy red sauce, they are ideal for those rainy days where you crave something warm and comforting.

(Bhuatta vendor)

Bhutta

You will know the monsoon has arrived once you see bhutta vendors pop up at every corner. Whether you eat it at Marine Drive or Juhu Beach, watching the waves crashing at the shore while munching on corn is a must. Roasted on an open charcoal flame and then generously smeared with chilli powder, salt and lemon the corn-on-the-cob is truly an iconic Mumbai experience that you do not want to miss out on.