Top 6 getaways in north and south India to work remotely: Varkala in Kerala, Karnataka's Coorg, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand

Looking for top destinations for remote work in India? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pranav Dangi, CEO and founder of Hosteller, shared how you can travel while working remotely. He has also narrowed down a list of top destinations across north and south India that are perfect for remote workers. Also read | Top 7 celebrity vacation hotspots: Bahamas to Maldives, stars love these international destinations for privacy Places like Varkala, Kerala, are perfect for remote work and wellness retreats. This coastal town has stunning beaches, historical forts, and a relaxed atmosphere. (Representative picture: Freepik)

‘No traffic, no rush, just fresh air and quiet time’

He said, “Remote work has given us the freedom to work from almost anywhere and what’s better than working with a view? Whether it’s the cool mountains up north or the peaceful beaches down south, India has some amazing places where you can relax and still get your work done. These places have everything you need: calm surroundings, good Wi-Fi, and cosy stays, so you can work smoothly while enjoying a peaceful break.”

He added, “You can take your meetings with a mountain view or finish your work while listening to the sound of waves. There's no traffic, no rush, just fresh air and quiet time. These places help you feel better while you work. If you’re looking for peaceful and beautiful places to work from, don’t worry. These beautiful spots in north and south India are just what you need... these destinations remind us that work doesn’t always have to feel heavy. With the right setting, it can be smoother, calmer, and even enjoyable. So, if you’re looking for a peaceful space to focus and unwind, these spots are worth exploring.”

According to Pranav, below are six top remote work getaways in north and south India you won’t want to miss:

1) Old Manali, Himachal Pradesh

He said, “Old Manali is a peaceful and beautiful place in the hills. It has small streets, wooden houses, and lovely cafes by the river. It's a great spot for remote work if you want a quiet place with fresh air and nature all around. The calm vibe makes it easy to focus on work and relax at the same time.”

⦿ Places to visit in Old Manali: Manu Temple, Old Manali Market, Hidimba Devi Temple, Jogini Waterfall, Beas River Riverside

2) Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Pranav said, “Bir is a quiet and scenic village in Himachal Pradesh, surrounded by mountains and fresh air. It is known for being one of the best places in the world for paragliding but it is also perfect for people who want to work peacefully from a beautiful location with cool weather, cosy cafes and a calm vibe, Bir is a great spot to stay focused, relax, and enjoy nature at the same time.”

⦿ Places to visit in Bir: Paragliding Landing Site, Bir Billing Take-Off Point, Deer Park Institute, Chokling Monastery, Bir Tea Gardens

3) Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

“Rishikesh is a peaceful town in Uttarakhand, known for its beautiful views, holy Ganga river and spiritual vibe. It's a great place to work from if you want quiet surroundings, fresh air and a calm mind. With many cafes, yoga centres and river views, Rishikesh is perfect for mixing work with peace and relaxation,” Pranav said.

⦿ Places to visit in Rishikesh: Laxman Jhula, Ram Jhula, Triveni Ghat, Beatles Ashram, Parmarth Niketan, Neer Garh Waterfall

4) Coorg, Karnataka

Pranav said, “Coorg, also known as the 'Scotland of India', is a hill station in Karnataka filled with greenery, coffee plantations, and fresh air. It's a peaceful place to work remotely with quiet surroundings, cool weather, and cosy homestays. If you enjoy nature, calm vibes and a slower pace, Coorg is a perfect work getaway.”

⦿ Places to visit in Coorg: Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat, Madikeri Fort, Dubare Elephant Camp, Coffee Plantations

5) Varkala, Kerala

“Varkala is a quiet beach town in Kerala, known for its stunning clifs, clean beaches, and relaxed vibe. It's a great place to work remotely if you want to stay near the sea and enjoy peace and natural beauty. With sea-view cafes, cosy stays, and a calm atmosphere, Varkala makes work feel like a holiday,” Pranav added.

⦿ Places to visit in Varkala: Varkala Beach(Papanasam Beach), Varkala Cliff, Janardanaswamy Temple, Edava Beach, Kappil Lake

6) Auroville, Tamil Nadu

He added, “Auroville is a peaceful and unique town near Pondicherry, built around the idea of community living and inner peace. It’s quiet, green and full of positive energy, Away from the noise of city life, Auroville gives space to think, work and just be. It's not your typical tourist spot, it's calm, creative and full of meaningful experiences. Whether you’re working on a big idea or just need a peaceful break, Auroville helps you slow down and stay inspired.”

⦿ Places to visit in Auroville: Matrimandir, Auroville Beach, Auroville Bakery, Solitude Farm, Savitri Bhavan