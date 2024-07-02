 Historic reopening: View Kailash Peak in Tibet from old Lipulekh pass in India from Sept 15 | Travel - Hindustan Times
Historic reopening: View Kailash Peak in Tibet from old Lipulekh pass in India from Sept 15

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Pithoragarh
Jul 02, 2024 06:00 PM IST

Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra returns: Lipulekh pass in India opens for pilgrims to view Kailash peak in Tibet from Sept 15

The devotees can view the sacred Kailash peak in Tibet from the 18300 feet high old Lipulekh pass within the Indian territory from September 15.

Historic reopening: View Kailash Peak in Tibet from old Lipulekh pass in India from Sept 15
Historic reopening: View Kailash Peak in Tibet from old Lipulekh pass in India from Sept 15 (Photo by Twitter/I_perfectdevi)

The old Lipulekh pass is situated in Vyas valley of Pithoragarh district.

"The pass will open for common pilgrims from September 15 this year," said Pithoragarh District Tourism Officer Kirti Chandra Arya.

From September 15 onwards, the pilgrims can travel in their vehicles upto Lipulekh from Dharchula, he added.

Arya said the pilgrims will have to traverse a distance of about 800 meters from there on foot to reach the point from where they can view the peak.

The Kailash-Mansarovar yatra through the Lipulekh pass was closed in 2019 after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The route has not been opened by China yet.

However, the pilgrims can now have a view of both the Kailash peak and Om Parvat from within the Indian territory without any hassles in the course of a single trip, said Arya.

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and his wife Amrita Rawat viewed the Kailash peak from the old Lipulekh pass on June 22.

The Centre has given its nod to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department to open the old Lipulekh pass for common tourist activities. The department is framing the SOP for it now, said Pithoragarh District Magistrate Reena Joshi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Historic reopening: View Kailash Peak in Tibet from old Lipulekh pass in India from Sept 15
