Travelling to Japan for the first time? Check 'what not to do' and all the hacks you need to know before you go

Japan remains a top-tier destination for global travelers, offering a seamless blend of ancient traditions and futuristic efficiency. However, as tourism surges, navigating the Land of the Rising Sun requires more than just a plane ticket. Whether you are a first-time traveller or a seasoned 'Japanophile', navigating the country requires a bit more preparation than you'd think. Here are the tips and hacks that can help.

To help travellers avoid common pitfalls, IKIGAI – Your Travel Genie (YTG), a group tour company specialising in curated experiences, recently shared a comprehensive guide on Instagram. Their message is clear: “Think you can wing Japan? Think again. A little prep equals a much smoother, more magical trip.”

According to IKIGAI – Your Travel Genie's December 24 Instagram post, here is everything you need to know before you land in Japan, from digital gateways to social faux pass:

Go digital, skip the paperwork

The days of scrambling for a pen on a descending airplane are fading. The Japanese government now encourages the use of Visit Japan Web, an official portal for immigration and customs registration.

“Complete your forms before arriving,” the travel company advised, adding: “Registering at vjw.digital.go.jp generates a QR code that lets you bypass manual entry lines. It also registers you for tax-free shopping, making it mandatory for a smooth entry.”

Getting around: Trains, buses or taxis

While Japan’s transit is world-class, it can be overwhelming. Here's what they shared:

⦿ Airport transfers: Airport Limousine Buses are recommended for those with heavy luggage to avoid navigating crowded stations.

⦿ The JR Pass: Highly cost-effective if you are traveling between cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, but less necessary for single-city stays.

⦿ Taxis: Avoid them if possible; they are notoriously expensive.

⦿ Digital wallets: Download a Suica Card to your phone's digital wallet for "tap and go" access to trains and buses.

Social etiquette: The 'what not to do' list

Japan is a culture of respect and particular social rules. To avoid being a 'loud' tourist, YTG said that you keep these points in mind:

⦿ No tipping: Tipping is not customary and can actually be seen as rude or awkward.

⦿ The cash tray: When paying, never hand money directly to a cashier. Place it on the small tray provided at the counter.

⦿ Silence is golden: Keep your phone on silent and your voice low in public spaces, especially on trains and in cafes.

⦿ Walk on the left: Generally, pedestrians stay to the left. In Tokyo, stand on the left of escalators; in Osaka, stand on the right. If in doubt, follow the person in front of you.

⦿ Don't eat and walk: Consuming food or drinks while walking is considered ill-mannered. Find a spot to sit or stand while you enjoy your snack.

Practical tips for a seamless trip

Beyond etiquette, according to YTG, logistical preparation is key to enjoying the experience:

⦿ Book Early: Popular attractions like Shibuya Sky and teamLab Borderless sell out weeks in advance.

⦿ Pack for walking: You will walk more than you expect. Wear comfortable shoes, and if your feet ache, IKIGAI suggests buying Japanese "detox cooling foot patches"—a local favorite for recovery.

⦿ The trash problem: Public trash cans are rare. Carry a small plastic bag with you to collect your litter until you return to your hotel.

⦿ Tax-free shopping: Carry your passport. For purchases over 5,000 Yen, you can shop tax-free. Note: Tax-free items are sealed in a bag that must not be opened until you leave the country.

Shopping and stays

Japan is a shopper’s paradise, with distinct districts for every interest. They highlighted that Ginza caters to luxury seekers, Harajuku offers 'kawaii' trends, Akihabara is the hub for electronics, and Shimokitazawa is the go-to for vintage thrifting.

When it comes to accommodation, location is everything. “Prefer staying near train stations,” they recommended. “Keep in mind that hotel rooms in Japan are often much smaller than those in the West—pick accordingly, whether you're trying a traditional Ryokan, a high-tech hotel, or a quirky capsule stay,” they added.

By following these simple rules and preparing your digital documents in advance, your first trip to Japan can be less about navigating hurdles and more about soaking in the magic of the culture.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.