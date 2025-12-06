Mumbai woman says she had 'zero issues finding vegetarian food in Japan' even when everyone warned her she would starve

Contrary to popular belief, a Mumbai-based content creator, who recently returned from a nine-day trip to Japan says she had ‘zero issues finding vegetarian foods’ in the East Asian country, despite widespread warnings that she would 'starve'. Also read | Mumbai woman shares details of ‘9-day Japan trip in just ₹1.25 lakh’: Check exact cost for flight tickets, hotel, food A Mumbai woman shared her experience on Instagram to help Indian travellers looking for veg food in Japan. (Freepik)

'100% doable' with caution

Charmy, who explored Japan on a budget of under ₹1.3 lakh, took to Instagram on December 5 to share her personal experience, offering practical advice to vegetarian travellers. Her post directly challenged the common narrative that finding vegetarian food poses a significant challenge in Japan.

“Everyone told me it's tough as a vegetarian in Japan. That was wrong/a waste. I had some of the best meals of my life in these nine days,” Charmy said in the video she shared.

She added that being a vegetarian in Japan was '100% doable', requiring only patience and a reliable translation application. However, she also shared a cautionary tale, admitting to accidentally consuming meat due to a misunderstanding. “I accidentally ate meat in Japan,” she said, recalling an incident where she found chicken pieces halfway through a pizza she believed to be safe. “Learned that lesson really fast,” she said.

Key advice for vegetarian travellers

To prevent others from making the same mistake, Charmy highlighted the importance of effective communication and thorough preparation. She advised travellers to utilise reliable translation apps, such as Google Translate, to accurately translate ingredients.

She also shared a helpful tip for online searching: “A lot of restaurants use vegetarian or vegan in their keyword SEO search.” She further urged her Instagram followers, “Don't let fear stop you from experiencing incredible Japanese cuisine/culture.”

Restaurant recommendations

Charmy listed several places where she enjoyed meat-free meals during her travels:

⦿ Sushi Oedo in Shinjuku

⦿ Vegan and Gluten Free Osaka in Osaka

⦿ Kyoto Tower Sando Bar in Kyoto

She concluded her post by telling people to save the video, as it lists all the restaurants she tried, adding: “Every single one delivered. Zero issues finding vegetarian foods.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.