Home / Lifestyle / Travel / UK PM: Travellers would face hassle and delays this year
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that travellers would face hassle and delays this year.(AP file photo)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that travellers would face hassle and delays this year.(AP file photo)
travel

UK PM: Travellers would face hassle and delays this year

"I want to stress that this is going to be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel: there will be hassle, there will be delays, I'm afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and to stop the virus coming back in," Johnson said.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 04:31 PM IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that travellers would face hassle and delays this year if they sought to go abroad because the priority would be keeping the country safe from the coronavirus.

"I want to stress that this is going to be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel: there will be hassle, there will be delays, I'm afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and to stop the virus coming back in," Johnson said.

Asked if the government was looking at easing the rules for those who have been double-vaccinated, Johnson said: "We're looking at it but I want to stress that the emphasis is going to be on making sure that we can protect the country from the virus coming back in." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)


Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
travel uk pm boris johnson new british pm boris johnson travellers united kingdom + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.