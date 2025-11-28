New Delhi, Describing India as home to the world's greatest reservoirs of cultural capital, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday pitched for building a globally competitive tourism economy that is resilient, future-ready, technologically advanced and "deeply aligned" with its aspirations as a rising global power. Union minister Shekhawat pitches for building resilient, future-ready tourism economy

In his address at an event here, the minister, who holds the portfolios of culture and tourism, also said, "Let us craft a future where India, ancient and eternal, modern and dynamic, stands as one of the world's most admired destinations".

He was addressing a session at the 98th FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention, hosted at the Bharat Mandapam here.

"Culture and tourism are not two parallel tracks; they are inseparable pillars of a single value chain. Culture preserves the memory of civilisation, and tourism animates that memory into experience, enterprise, and economic value," he said.

India, being blessed with a civilisational inheritance stretching over five millennia, stands at a "unique vantage point".

"Our tangible heritage temples, forts, monasteries, stepwells, archaeological sites, and our intangible riches languages, literature, music, crafts, cuisine, and festivals, combine to form one of the world's greatest reservoirs of cultural capital," the Union culture and tourism minister said.

"It's upon this foundation that we must build a globally competitive tourism economy, one that is resilient, that is future-ready, technologically advanced, and deeply aligned with India's aspirations as a rising global power," he added.

The theme of the event is 'India Self-reliant Economic Powerhouse', and the inaugural session was attended by captains of several industries, culture and tourism experts, among other stakeholders.

India has set an ambitious target to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, when it completes a century since its independence from colonial rule.

"Let us envision a nation where tourism becomes a USD 1 trillion sector, generating millions of jobs, catalysing MSMEs, empowering women, and positioning India as one of the world's most respected tourism powers. This is not an aspiration alone, it is a commitment, a shared national commitment, shaped by the government, industry, and communities together," the Union minister said.

"As India steps forward towards a century of independence, let us ensure that our cultural legacy becomes a global bridge, our tourism industry becomes an engine of prosperity, and our civilisational story becomes a compelling invitation to the world.

"Together, let us craft a future where India, ancient and eternal, modern and dynamic, stands as one of the world's most admired destinations for culture, tourism, wellness, MICE , and human connections," he added.

