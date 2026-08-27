US tourist praises ‘amazing Indians’ as Mumbai locals help him after ankle injury, gets free treatment at govt hospital

As he made his way to the hospital, the US man thanked the locals for stepping in to help. “Very, very nice locals helping a foreigner again as always. So yeah, amazing Indians,” he said.

“You don’t have to pay any money. Okay, it’s a government hospital,” a local told him in a video shared on Instagram on August 24 by India First Post. The locals also arranged for him to get to the hospital and helped him along the way. “Wait, I’ll hold you,” one person can be heard saying as they assisted the injured tourist.

The tourist was left sitting in pain after tripping and injuring his ankle. When he told locals that he did not have money for medical treatment, they reassured him that he would not have to pay and offered to take him to a nearby government hospital. (Also read: 7 places in India you can’t visit like a regular tourist: From Barren Island to North Sentinel )

A US man travelling in Mumbai had an unexpected accident after twisting his ankle, but what followed left him impressed by the kindness of locals and the treatment he received at a government hospital.

At the hospital, the tourist said he underwent an X-ray and received treatment for his injured ankle. He was also given a wrap, all without being charged. “Luckily, I am still not spending money because that hospital visit was free,” he said after leaving the facility.

US man praises free treatment at Mumbai government hospital He expressed surprise that the hospital had examined him and provided treatment without asking him for payment. “That is incredible, the fact that they took me in, didn’t charge me, X-rayed me, gave me a wrap and did it all without taking any of my money,” he said.

The experience prompted him to compare healthcare in India with the US. “So absolutely incredible service from the government hospital here in Mumbai. You will not find that back home in the US,” he said.

The tourist then claimed that similar treatment in the US could cost thousands of dollars, adding, “We have a horrible medical system where they will take thousands of dollars for this kind of treatment.”

His experience in Mumbai, meanwhile, left him grateful for both the locals who helped him and the government hospital where he received treatment.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.