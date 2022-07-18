Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / VietJet to launch 13 new Vietnam-India routes, add more Airbus A330 planes
travel

VietJet to launch 13 new Vietnam-India routes, add more Airbus A330 planes

The new Vietnam-India routes by VietJet to be launched from early September to early December, will link Vietnam's major cities and its tourism island of Phu Quoc with Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai
VietJet to launch 13 new Vietnam-India routes, add more Airbus A330 planes (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 05:56 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Hanoi

Vietnam's budget airline VietJet Aviation will launch 13 new routes between the Southeast Asian country and India later this year, the company said on Monday, noting it also planned to add more Airbus A330 planes.

The new routes to be launched from early September to early December will link Vietnam's major cities and its tourism island of Phu Quoc with Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai, VietJet said in a statement.

"We now prioritize expanding and increasing flight operations to India...to serve the rise in demand for both leisure and business travel," VietJet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said.

The airline currently operates four Vietnam-India routes, linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with New Delhi and Mumbai.

VietJet, which operates a fleet of 80 Airbus aircraft on around 100 routes, plans to add more A330 widebody planes as part of its fleet development plan, it said.

The airline, which currently has two leased A330 planes, said it intends to increase the number to at least 10 but did not give any time frame.

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vietnam india airbus flights flight international flights tour tourist tourism ahmedabad hyderabad bangalore new delhi delhi mumbai
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP