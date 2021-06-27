Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay to reduce quarantine for vaccinated tourists
Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh will reduce required quarantine times from 21 days to seven for all vaccinated foreign travellers.(Reuters Photo)
Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay to reduce quarantine for vaccinated tourists

Foreign travellers who have achieved herd immunity or managed the virus outbreak will be allowed to enter Vietnam. Visitors must be vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving and test negative for the virus 72 hours prior to entering.
Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:18 AM IST

Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, will reduce required quarantine times from 21 days to seven for all vaccinated foreign travellers, and those who have recovered from Covid-19, in a July trial program, VnExpress news website reported.

Visitors from countries that have achieved herd immunity or managed the virus outbreak will be allowed to enter Vietnam, the news website reported, citing a decision by Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen on Friday. The report did not provide details about which nations are deemed acceptable.

Travellers must be vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving and test negative for the virus 72 hours prior to entering Vietnam, according to VnExpress. A certified document is required for those who have previously been infected by the virus, it said.

The visitors must provide an itinerary and the names of hotels they plan to stay at before entering Vietnam, the news website reported.

