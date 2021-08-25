Wander and work: Budget travel workations

Working from the comfort of your home in pyjamas, with uninterrupted WiFi, timely food and online shopping — life has been rather comfortable, but as they say, familiarity breeds boredom. So while ‘working and travelling’ has always been buzzing, it’s now that workations have gained momentum.

“Workations have been trending with Gen Z as work from home (WFH) becomes the new normal. Young professionals across the country are actively searching for budget-friendly, Covid-safe destinations to work and live out of, especially in offbeat locations,” says Pankaj Parwanda, co-founder, goSTOPS.

A prime opportunity for productivity and rejuvenation, Goa’s beaches are a popular choice. “Modern-day technology has made travelling simplified but also dynamic. A large chunk of travellers now prefers getting a small, short-stay apartment over a boutique hotel in Goa. These apartments are cheaper, have a larger space than your average hotel room and are extremely comfortable, especially if you’re with family or a group of friends,” says Tanya Anand, brand concierge and traveller.

Located a stone’s throw away from all main attractions, Bir is ideal for experiencing the best of life in the lap of the Himalayas. With breathtaking views of beautiful sunset hues, high-speed WiFi, dedicated working areas, in-house activities, bonfire jams and a multitude of adventure activities, backpacker hostels here feel like a home away from home. “Once I found out how affordable working from the mountains would be, the decision was made. I can say with absolute certainty that working out of a goSTOPS has been one of the best decisions I could have made. It has made a very positive impact on me,” says Nikhil Savaliya, traveller.

Short-stay apartments have a larger space than an average hotel room

“Small properties are not only easy on the pocket but they also enable you to understand the lifestyle and flavour of the destination you’re exploring. You get to see the place through the eyes of the locals, and the experience is enriched,” says Vidushi Sharma, globetrotter. She further recommends exploring small towns and hamlets. “One such stay I highly recommend is a boutique hotel called Vivaana in Churi Ajitgarh, a small village neighbouring Mandawa in Rajasthan. Two 19th century havelis have been meticulously restored and provided with modern-day amenities to make you experience the Shekhawati way of life,” Sharma adds.

“During the 2nd lockdown, I was put up in Naggar, a small town in Himachal for a month. It is a small town with a few cafes that are serving the kind of food that city restaurants are unable to deliver. Naggar is the kind of town that allows you to bagpack and stay at budget friendly places. You will find dorms and budgeted stays along with access to kitchens for you to cook your own food. The locals are very welcoming and will guide you to small treks around the town,” says Mihir Jain, Jeweller and Founder of a PR Consultancy.

Started by filmmaker and passionate traveller Rahul Kumar, and situated beside the river bed, Mudhouse Experiential Hostels, Jibhi, is a family-run property that also comes with a spacious common area, WiFi connectivity, a good variety of food and clean, cosy and sanitised rooms.

Let’s wander (and work) where the WiFi is strong, and reconnect with ourselves.

Backpacker hostels also have common areas with a plethora of activities to engage in

Good internet connectivity

Internet connectivity needs to exist and speed should be good for every workation seeker. Ensure that the home or budget stay you are putting up at offers WiFi or at least a good cellular network, since you do need to be connected to the outside world and especially to your bosses.

Tourist friendly culture

Extremely offbeat locations are good for adventurers but may not work that well for you locals may not be comfortable seeing strangers staying there for weeks. Opt for a tourist friendly place that has created an enabling environment for travel and tourism to thrive by facilitating travel.

Planning your meals

There’s nothing wrong with eating out and trying local specialties, but the expenses will pile up if you do it all the time. You can save a lot of money by booking an accommodation with a private or shared kitchen and using it to prepare your own meals.