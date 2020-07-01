Trick your kids to eat healthy by trying the fun food art

lifestyle

The most daunting task for a mother is to convince her child to eat healthy food. Kids are usually fascinated by colourful and attractive looking food, and if it comes in their favourite flavour, they can eat the whole day. Moms on Instagram are making healthy meals look more appealing to their kids by turning them into work of art. These mothers are trying to inspire other parents to make healthy food more fun for their kids so that they enjoy their meal without making any fuss about it and get all the right nutrition required for their growth. From Laleh Mohmedi’s Jacob’s Food Diaries, where she arranges food to look like Disney Characters for her son to food artist Samantha Lee, who makes amazing food art for her two daughters, are winning everyone’s heart on social media and people are getting inspired from their food art.

“The fact that kids are attracted towards colourful and food in shape of their favourite cartoon characters, makes it perfect for mothers to come up with these interesting ideas and it does work.” says chef Nishant Choubey.

Diksha Sharma, a 32-year-old homemaker gets inspired from these food art pages on Instagram and tries to replicate it at home to allure her kids to eat healthy. “ I have been trying some simple food art and thinking of more interesting ways to serve healthy food to my kids by looking at these pages so that they start eating healthy,” she says.

Here are some food artists who are turning food into amazing piece of art.

Samantha Lee

Malaysian food artist Samantha Lee, makes quirky and healthy lunch boxes for her two daughters and her Instagram page has every possible fruit and vegetable that has been used in making these colourful artwork. She started creating cartoon-inspired dishes in 2008 so that her daughters can start eating healthy and shot to fame in 2011 after her work was noticed on Instagram. Her passion turned into a full time career and her page has a food art for every occasion. From using bread to make Spongebob Squarepants to creating Katy Perry with rice, you just can’t unsee her beautiful ideas.

Laleh Mohmedi (Jacob’s Food Diaries)

Laleh Mohmedi started turning food into art to encourage her son to eat healthy and slowly her fan garnered a lot of attention on social media. Her page can be turned into a comic book with almost all cartoon characters adorning on it. She doesn’t use any preservative or colour in decorating her food and she uses vegetable colours and activated charcoal to let the magic happen.

Etoni Mama

Japanese mom and food art blogger Etoni Mama masters in the art of styling food to look like cartoon characters and animals. Her Instagram account will make you want to gorge on everything she creates. So if your kid doesn’t like to eat egg, take cues from Etoni Mama and create art work using fried eggs. She places these eggs on top of salads, rice and even fruits to make it more visually striking.