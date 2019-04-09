‘129 FIRs, DD entries against political parties, others for poll code violation’: Delhi CEO

As many as 129 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries have been registered till date against various political parties and others for violation of the model code of conduct in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, the poll body in Delhi said Monday. The statistics surveillance team of the Delhi’s chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of political parties, has seized Rs 1.28 crore in cash and also seized 162.86 kg of narcotics and drugs.

“A total of 129 FIRs or DD entries have been lodged till date in connection with the violation of the model code of conduct,” Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh told reporters.

“Out of these, 15 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (eight FIRs and seven DD entries), 13 against the Bharatiya Janata Party (nine FIRs and four DD entries), four against the Congress (all DD entries), one against the Bahujan Samaj Party (one DD entry), Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), and 95 against others or non-political (entities),” the CEO office said.

The Delhi CEO office said more than 2.79 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since the poll code came into force.

“As many as 30,533 posters, banners and hoardings were removed from areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council, 43,075 from East Delhi Municipal Corporation areas, 2,411 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 1,08,028 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and 95,317 from North Delhi Municipal Corporation areas,” the statement said. Police have registered 709 FIRs and arrested 707 people under the Excise Act, it said, adding that 257 FIRs have been registered under the Arms Act in which 296 people were arrested. The Delhi CEO said no MCMC (Media Certification and Monitoring Committee) certification is pending with its office.

They have also seized 364 unlicensed arms and weapons and 2,445 cartridges and explosives. As many as 54,082 people have been booked till date under various sections of the CrPC and the Delhi Police Act. “Till date, 1,350 bottles, 67 half-sized bottles, 1,01,908 quarter-sized ones of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 660 bottles, 1,071 half-sized and 2,04,204 quarter-sized ones of country liquor and 5,694 bottles of beer have been seized,” it said. The Lok Sabha polls, conducted in seven phases, will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19. Delhi will vote on May 12 and the overall results will be declared on May 23. There are over 1.41 crore voters on Delhi’s electoral roll. Out of the total electorate size of 1,41,28,795, as many as 77,76,415 are male and 63,51,698 female, while 682 belong to the third gender. The number of overseas electors stands at 40, while count of service voters is 10,274. Singh also told reporters that a pan-India association of jewellers has requested his office to ensure ease of movement of gold and other precious metals across the city during transportation, while the model code of conduct is in place.

The CEO said the association had met him recently and submitted a memorandum on this matter.

The Mumbai-based All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in its memorandum to the CEO has said the issue merits “some serious consideration” and detention or confiscation of goods be “immediately stopped” to encourage ease of business during transit.

He also said as many 956 complaints have been received by the CEO office through the ‘cVigil’ app.

Officials said as per the campaign to increase voters awareness, Delhi Metro and DTC buses are being used.

“Also, we are reaching to people in park and shopping malls as more number of people gather there,” he said, adding that over 4,500 calls are being received daily on the voters’ helpline - 1950.

“Most of the calls are about the process for voters’ application,” Singh said.

