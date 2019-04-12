2019 Lok Sabha elections: With assets worth Rs 199 crore, Shivaji descendant is richest candidate from Maharashtra

Sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Satara and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Udayanraje Bhonsle has declared assets worth Rs199 crore, making him the richest candidate from Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

In his election affidavit submitted to the state election body, the Satara MP has declared movable assets worth Rs 13.38 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 185.70 crore. Bhonsle, the 13th descendant of Maratha king Shivaji, has shown liabilities worth Rs 1.23 crore from financial institutions.

The family has Rs 89 lakh in cash in banks and has made investments worth Rs 1.45 crore in shares and PPF accounts. Of them, his wife, Damayantiraje Bhonsle, has bought bitcoins worth Rs10 lakh, but their market value is now down to Rs 4 lakh, states the affidavit.

Bhonsle has also given personal loans of Rs 8.16 crore to several people, including his wife and has taken a personal loan of Rs 35.69 lakh from the family.

The family owns five cars, including Mercedes-Benz, Ford Endeavour, Audi, Maruti Gypsy and Volkswagen Polo. Bhonsle owns four of them and his wife owns only Volkswagen Polo. The family owns jewellery and bullion worth Rs 1.90 crore, comprising diamond sets, necklaces, bajubandh, guluband, etc, many of which are inherited.

In immovable assets, the family owns properties worth over Rs 185 crore, of which Bhonsle alone owns properties worth Rs 157 crore. The family owns vast tracts of land, including agricultural land worth Rs116.85 crore, non-agriculture land worth Rs 36.34 lakh, commercial properties worth Rs 5.09 crore and residential properties worth Rs 27.40 crore.

The family’s assets rose by 231%, compared to the last general elections. In 2014, Bhonsle had declared assets worth around Rs 60 crore. The movable assets were worth Rs 3.84 crore and immovable assets were worth Rs 55.89 crore. He had also declared liabilities of Rs 3.12 lakh.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 00:04 IST