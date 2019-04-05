2019 Lok Sabha elections: Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan’s assets dip from Rs108.08 crore to Rs2.2 crore 

Poonam Mahajan, the daughter of the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pramod Mahajan and the party’s candidate from Mumbai North Central constituency, has declared assets worth ₹2.20 crore, a sharp dip from the ₹108.08-crore valuables declared in the 2014 polls.

Mahajan has individual movable assets worth ₹1.06 crore, including ₹75 lakh in cash, bank deposits of ₹22.02 lakh and insurance policies worth ₹72.91 lakh. Her husband, Vajendla Rao, has ₹29,650 in cash, bank deposits worth ₹13.41 lakh, policies worth ₹95.74 lakh and shares worth ₹5.28 lakh. There is a bank deposit worth ₹1.38 lakh in her son Aadya’s name. Mahajan has a Honda CRV worth ₹11.07 lakh registered in her name.

In the previous affidavit, Mahajan had declared loan liability worth ₹41.44 crore, in her and her husband’s name. Her fresh affidavit also suggested that she has two cheque-bouncing cases pending against her.

“My husband is an automobile dealer and his business grounded. We had to sell our assets to pay for the liabilities to various institutions. We are only left with my life insurance policy premium,” reads a statement issued by Mahajan.

In 2014, Mahajan had declared that her husband and she own three flats. They had agricultural land worth crores at Apta village near Panvel and two high-end cars – Audi Q5 and Audi Q7.

Mahajan, who is now contesting for a second term as an MP from the constituency, filed her nomination on Friday, amid a show of strength by her supporters at Bandra. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, school education minister Vinod Tawde, Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s wife Seema and some legislators from the Sena and BJP accompanied her. Before that, Mahajan visited various shrines and paid homage to Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Shivaji Park.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 23:08 IST