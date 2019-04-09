2019 Lok Sabha polls: Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi candidates file nominations

Amid a show of strength in Thane, Shiv Sena’s sitting MP Rajan Vichare and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Anand Paranjpe filed their nomination forms at the collector’s office on Monday afternoon.

While Paranjpe’s income rose to ₹7.74 crore, from ₹3.59 crore in 2014, Vichare’s income rose to ₹18.23 crore from ₹8.15 crore in 2014.

More than 3,000 Congress-NCP supporters joined Paranjpe as he began his rally from the party’s office in Panchpakhadi. Senior NCP and Congress leaders namely Ganesh Naik, Jitendra Awhad and Congress city president Manoj Shinde, too, were present.

“My objective is to reach out to every voter in the constituency. The MNS has also pledged their support to our party. Vichare had promised employment to two crore people every year. He should reveal how many jobs have been provided.

“The sea of supporters is people’s way of expressing their anger against the ruling party,” Paranjpe said.

On the contrary, Vichare’s rally, which began from the Shiv Sena’s central office in Naupada, did not see many supporters.

“I have completed one tenure. The Thane Lok Sabha has six Assembly constituencies, five of which are ruled by the Sena-BJP. I am confident that the people will put their faith in us,” he said.

In Kalyan, NCP candidate Babaji Patil, 52, filed his nomination, after a rally in Dombivli city.

“The party has faith in me. I will do my best to develop the constituency if I win,” he said.

Shrikant Shinde, the sitting MP of Kalyan constituency who has been given a ticket, is likely to file the nomination on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Kapil Patil, 58, the sitting MP from Bhiwandi, filed his nomination at the sub-divisional office. His competitor Suresh Tawre may file the

documents on Tuesday.

So far, 11 candidates have filed nominations for the Thane Lok Sabha seat, while 14 for the Kalyan seat.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 00:52 IST