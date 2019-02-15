AAP mulls pact with JJP in Haryana for Lok Sabha elections

The Gurugram unit of Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Thursday said the party was open to an alliance with Lok Sabha member of Parliament Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Talking about a potential alliance with Chautala’s newly formed party, AAP’S Gurugram head Mahesh Yadav, said, “If the party decides to contest elections in an alliance in Haryana, JJP would be our preferred alliance partner. Talks are currently underway.”

AAP had also extended its support to JJP in the recently concluded Jind by-election, where JJP candidate Digvijay Chautala came second.

RS Rathee, spokesperson, AAP Gurugram, added that the party had supported JJP for Jind by-election after considering various factors. “We extended support to JJP during Jind by-election. There is no reason to rule out a similar possibility in the future,” said Rathee.

While laying emphasis on its goal of rooting out the ‘nexus’ of the Congress, the BJP, and Indian National Lok Dal from Haryana, Yadav said that the party was not averse to forming an alliance with other like-minded parties and wished to offer a political alternative in the state.

The party said that ‘School-hospital’ rallies organised across the state had been positively received by the people of the state. Additionally, the party was reaching out to people through door-to-door campaigns. “Based on the kind of response we have received, we can confidently say that AAP has made its place in the state,” said Yadav.

Sardar Nishan Singh, state president, JJP, said, “JJP appreciates the strength it got from the support of AAP in Jind by-election. We appreciate AAP government’s work in Delhi. We want to give a strong fight to BJP in the coming elections and are open for taking support from like-minded parties.”

