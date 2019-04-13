‘Afraid to name your CM candidate in Odisha?’, Naveen Patnaik taunts BJP

Odisha chief minister and Bjiu Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dared the BJP to name its chief ministerial candidate in the state where Assembly polls are being held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Patnaik took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘double engine’ growth by electing BJP governments both at the Centre and in the states which are assembly polls are being held and asked who was the saffron party’s chief ministerial candidate and which constituency he or she was contesting from.

“Is the saffron party afraid to announce its CM candidate? People of Odisha want to know who is the second engine of the BJP’s double-engine,” he said at an election rally in Daspalla in Nayagarh district.

Daspalla is part of Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 18.

Responding to Patnaik’s question, BJP’s general secretary Arun Singh said the CM iwa rattled after first phase of elections and that is why he is talking like that. “Our central parliamentary board will choose a person who can speak Odia,” said Singh.

The BJP has been targeting Patnaik during the election campaign, accusing him of running a corrupt government and not carrying out developmental work.

On Thursday, four Parliamentary and 28 Assembly constituencies in Odisha went to the polls in the first. Patnaik had then pot shots on the BJP that day saying BJP leaders visit the state only during elections and are never seen when natural disasters strike Odisha.

The BJP has been trying to make inroads in states like Odisha to offset possible loss of seats in north Indian states.

