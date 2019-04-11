BJP hopes to make inroads in BJD stronghold in Odisha

Around 66% voters turned out to vote by 9 pm for four of Odisha’s 21 Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly constituencies that went to the polls on Thursday. The turnout was 74.67% in 2014.

Simultaneous elections are being held for the state’s 147 assembly and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.

As many as 26 candidates are contesting the four Lok Sabha seats. For the 28 assembly seats, 191 candidates are in the fray.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to make inroads into states like Odisha to make up for the possible loss of seats in states like Uttar Pradesh, where it peaked in 2014 and won 71 seats.

Union minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, said the election in Odisha is being fought in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “There is no governance in Odisha and atrocities against women are going up. Lakhs of Odia youths are forced to migrate to metro cities for jobs. Corruption is rampant in the government. People of Odisha are in a mood for change.”

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who has ruled the state since 2000, rejected the BJP’s allegations saying the party never had any concern for Odisha. “The BJD would do very well. The BJP leaders are here only during elections. In times of cyclone or other natural disasters, no central leaders are visible,” said Patnaik.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 23:23 IST