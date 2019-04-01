BDJS boss Thushar Vellappally is NDA’s choice against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: Amit Shah

Thushar Vellappally, the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president, will be the BJP’s candidate for north Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. The BJP and the BDJS have an alliance in Kerala.

Vellappally’s name was announced by BJP president Amit Shah on Twitter.

Vellappally will go up against Congress president Rahul Gandhi who is contesting from both Wayanad and his current seat Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. As part of the seat sharing deal in the state, the BDJS had said that it would vacate the Wayanad seat if Rahul Gandhi were to contest from there.

Announcing Vellappally’s candidature, Amit Shah, in a tweet wrote, “A vibrant and dynamic youth leader, he represents our commitment towards development and social justice. With him, NDA will emerge as Kerala’s political alternative.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad was announced by senior Congress leader AK Antony at a media briefing on Sunday.

Responding to Amit Shah, the BDJS chief Tushar Vellappally thanked him.

“Sir thanks for giving me the opportunity and big thanks for the kind words. This behind the curtain drama of the left and congress we will expose to our country men. I am with you in this fight to eradicate foreign rule from our motherland. Namo Again,” Vellappally tweeted.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 15:28 IST