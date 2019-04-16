Gurugram Lok Sabha candidates to start filing nominations from Tuesday

Haryana’s corporate capital Gurugram will enter into full election mode from Tuesday with the gazette notification declaring polls in the state set to be published on the day. It will signal the first day for candidates to file nomination. With this, the candidates would also be required to follow the Model Candidate of Conduct.

Making relevant announcements for candidates and their supporters to bear in mind as all 10 seats of Haryana go to polls in a single phase on May 12, Gurugram deputy commissioner and returning officer of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency Amit Khatri said the district administration has imposed restriction on the number of vehicles and people that are allowed to enter the Mini Secretariat.

According to an announcement by the district administration on Monday, candidates will no longer be able to enter Gurugram’s administrative hub in a cavalcade to file nominations. Only three vehicles and five people, including the candidate, will be allowed to enter the deputy commissioner’s court room.

“To ensure that there is no disturbance to regular work during the filing of nomination from April 16 to 23, the candidates will be allowed to bring only three vehicles within 100 metres of the Mini Secretariat. The scrutiny of forms will take place on April 24 and the candidature can be taken back till April 26,” Khatri said.

Khatri added that a number of barricades would be set up to keep traffic under control and urged political parties to follow the directives in letter and in spirit. Once the process of filing nomination is over, the election office will finalise the list of candidates and allot symbols.

To ensure that polls are conducted in a fair and transparent manner, the Election Commission of India has also appointed four observers. Neeraj Kumar and Vinod Kumar, both Indian Revenue Service officers, have been appointed as expenditure observers, while Manmeet Nanda, also a bureaucrat, has been appointed as the general observer. The police observer is likely to be in city by April 26, Khatri said.

About 65,000 new voters were added in Gurugram district in last three months, brining the number of voters to around 11 lakh, Khatri said, adding that the number of voters in Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency is 21 lakh.

To facilitate voting in areas where the number of voters was high, the district administration has increased the number of polling booths from 1,113 to 1,194.

Till date, the election office had received 100 complaints through the cVigil application

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 06:53 IST