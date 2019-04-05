Congress manifesto has rattled BJP: Rajiv Shukla

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla on Thursday said the Congress’s manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had badly upset the BJP and all its leaders were targeting it in one way or the other.

“The Congress’s election manifesto has had a wide impact. It is a unique document and has rattled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” said Shukla, while talking to media persons at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here on Thursday.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Shukla said: “The Congress keeps its promises and does not call them ‘jumlas’.”

Highlighting the main promises incorporated in the manifesto, Shukla said, “The document focuses on minimum income guarantee scheme that promises Rs 72,000 per annum to each eligible family. We have also promised a scheme to generate employment. The BJP had promised 2 crore jobs every year but could not generate even 10 lakh jobs in the last five years.”

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 09:30 IST