Differences in opposition alliance to be sorted out soon: Babulal Marandi

Former chief minister and Jharkhand Vikash Morcha (JVM) president Babulal Marandi is confident that all differences in the opposition grand alliance in Jharkhand would be sorted out very soon.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Marandi said, “In democracy, leaders of all political parties want to contest elections. Therefore some differences are bound to emerge. However, I am sure that JMM and Congress, which are main partners of the alliance in the state, would sort out the difference both with Rashtriya Janata Dal as well as Left parties. Talks with both RJD and Left are on and by the time of nomination comes, all opposition would join hands to defeat BJP and save democracy.”

The former chief minister, who is expected to contest from Koderma, said the opposition alliance would wrest all seats in the state from the BJP. Presently, 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats are with the BJP while the rest two is represented by the JMM.

Marandi also underplayed former RJD state chief Annapurna Devi joining the BJP. “This instead shows how desperate the BJP is for power.”

Marandi, meanwhile, faces an uphill task from Koderma seat as he is like to face Annapurna Devi who will contest on BJP ticket. Further, legislator Raj Kumar Yadav is being fielded as candidate of CPI (ML) from the seat.

Marandi also praised Rahul Gandhi for his ‘simplicity’. On the issue of who would lead the country if the grand alliance comes to power, Marandi said in democracy its members of parliament select their leader. “Once we come to power, we would select our leader,” he added.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said in last five years Modi has weakened all institutions bodies including CBI, CVC and Election Commission of India.

Even judiciary was not spared, claimed Marandi. He gave example of press conference by four judges of the Supreme Court but refused to comment that one of the judges who had been in that press conference now happens to be the Chief Justice of India. “I would not comment on this issue,” said Marandi.

He also criticised the state government for its failure in maintaining the health and education systems in Jharkhand.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 11:16 IST