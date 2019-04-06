Education standards in Delhi slipped under AAP, says Union minister Vijay Goel

Union minister Vijay Goel on Friday alleged that the standard of education in the national capital is deteriorating as five lakh students have failed in government schools in the last three years. He also alleged that the failed students were being denied re-admission.

Goel said to conduct a ground reality check, he would be visiting a government school on Saturday. Further, he said he would inspect schools where classrooms were promised to be constructed and interact with principals and teachers.

“The standard of education in government schools has drastically reduced as around five lakh students – especially between classes 9 and 11 — have failed in the last three years. Despite this, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been announcing his government’s achievements during Lok Sabha election campaigning. The reality of his tall claims should be revealed to the public,” Goel said.

Goel further said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which talks of improving the standard of education in its schools, is indifferent to the number of students failing examinations. “At present, 16 lakh students are studying in 1,028 schools of Delhi. Of the 1,028 schools, there is no principal in 800 of them. Interestingly, 78 principals have been posted as officer on special duty to the deputy director, education. How can the schools function without a principal? Till date, more than 27,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant at government schools,” he said.

BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Pravesh Verma were also present at the press conference. Verma said Kejriwal had promised to open 500 schools but failed.

Texts and calls to AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj for his party’s response on Goel’s allegations went unanswered.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 05:31 IST