EVM glitch reported, turnout figure dips in Telangana

Polling for Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats was held on Thursday amid reports of malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) from places like Hyderabad.

Nearly 60.57% of the total 29.6 million voters had voted until 5 pm. A record turnout of 73% was recorded in the assembly elections held in the state in December. In the 2014 national elections, the turnout was nearly 75%

EVM malfunctioning was reported from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Chelvella, Malkajgiri in the first couple of hours of polling. At Pothangal in Nizamabad district, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate, K Kavitha, had to wait in a queue to vote for over 40 minutes because of an EVM malfunction.

“The number [of glitches] is very small... They were immediately rectified,” said chef electoral officer, Rajath Kumar.

The polling in Nizamabad was allowed up to 6 pm as there were 185 contestants in the fray. Authorities had to arrange 12 EVMs in L shape to accommodate such a big number of candidates.

There was brisk polling in rural areas with Medak recording the highest poll percentage of 68.60.

The poll percentage in Hyderabad by 5 pm was just 39.60. It was only 39.20% in Secunderabad.

There were complaints of missing of votes of several registered voters in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad. Reports of voters returning without casting their votes poured in from different parts of Hyderabad and also from Malkajgiri, Karimnagar and Peddapalli constituencies.

Shobhana Kamineni, the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, said she found her name deleted from the voter list at the Masab Tank polling booth.

“This is the worst day for me as an Indian citizen. I came to the booth and I was told my vote is deleted. Am I not an Indian citizen? Am I not counted in this country? Is not my vote important?” Kamineni asked.

Congress leader R C Khuntia said the party will win not less than 10 seats . TRS MP B Vinod Kumar told reporters in Karimnagar that the party was going to win 16 seats and show a new path to the Centre.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 23:00 IST