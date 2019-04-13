Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut record higher polling than last time

Despite the low voter turnout in the Gautam Budh Nagar constituency, it still managed to be one of two constituencies, of the eight in Uttar Pradesh that went to polls on Thursday as part of phase 1, where the polling percentage was higher as compared to the 2014 general election.

In the other six constituencies, the polling percentage is lower than last time. In Gautam Budh Nagar, the polling increased from 60.38% in 2014 to 60.47% in 2019. In Meerut as well, the polling percentage saw an increase from 63.10% in 2014 to 64.18% in 2019.

Additionally, while the polling percentage is low in Noida and Dadri segments of Gautam Budh Nagar, the total number of votes polled is higher than the other three assembly segments of Jewar, Khurja and Sikandrabad. The district administration had confirmed that maximum number of new voters had registered in the Noida and Dadri segments and about 95% of the new applications were received online.

“In the Gautam Budh Nagar district, approximately 1.68 lakh more voters have voted this time, compared to 2014, with maximum increase in Noida and Dadri segments. It is due to more awareness among voters this time,” Rajeev Tyagi, nodal officer for SVEEP, said.

He added that approximately 78,000 more voters polled this time in Dadri as compared to 2014, while about 71,000 more voted in Noida this time. With more new houses having been delivered in the past few years in Noida and Greater Noida, which falls in Dadri segment, the number of new voters has seen an increase.

Experts said the increased polling in urban areas of Noida is a positive indication of the youth taking an interest in governance.

“The young and new voters have increased in Noida. Many people have moved in there and several startups have come up. Increased voting in urban areas shows that new voters are excited,” Amita Singh, professor, Centre of Law and Governance, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said.

She said since the increase is not much, a detailed analysis is not possible.

“A sweeping comment usually is that if the polling is not high, the voters are polling in favour of the government. However, there are several factors that can divide votes, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. One cannot analyse the polling pattern till there is more detailed data based on parameters such as religion, affluence and caste, which a major factors in UP,” Singh said.

Other experts also the increased polling in urban areas can be credited to more aware citizens and awareness campaigns.

“The increase in polling percentage, even in Noida, is insignificant and is not indicative of how the citizens would have voted. The increase can be credited to SVEEP activities and other awareness activities. The residents there are more aware of their civic duties,” scientist emeritus and retired professor (statistics) A S Arya said.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 09:50 IST