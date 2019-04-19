In erstwhile Maoist den, Jharkhand CM Raghubar kicks off campaign on foot

Chief minister Raghubar Das on Thursday took out a foot march, as part of his election campaign, in Lohardaga’s Peshrar block, which had witnessed Maoist domination for nearly three decades, to air the government’s success story and its commitment to liberate red zone areas.

Das forayed the area days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally on April 24 in Lohardaga’s BS College ground. Curbing left-wing extremism has been a top agenda of the BJP dispensation at the centre and the state and the party is now trying to encash the action taken against the rebels in the last five years.

Peshrar, a scenic forest cover abound with streams, waterfalls and cascades located barely 20 kms to the north of the Lohardaga township, had gory telltales about the red insurgents’ high-handedness and their diktats prohibiting outsiders from entering into the area.

Maoist terror in the region touched rock bottom, when the insurgents killed local police superintendent, Ajay Kumar Singh in 2000, when he was returning from Peshrar after an area dominance operation.

Peshrar was finally opened up for the rest of the world in 2017, after the arrest and surrender of many hardcore rebels operative in the area.

Taking out a foot march and door-to-door campaign in Peshrar in support of BJP’s Lohardaga candidate and union minister Sudershan Bhagat, Das said, “The region longed for basic infrastructure like roads, electricity and other developmental works. Our government and security forces not only liberated the area from rebels but set up the basic infrastructure here. One can see street lights illuminating the roads. People can now venture anywhere without fear.”

Earlier in the day, Das also addressed two public gatherings at Bisunpur and Sisai, both are legislative assembly constituencies under the Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing the gathering in Sisai, Das slammed Congress for deceiving people for 65 years in the name of emancipation of poor.

“During election time in 1971, the late Indira Gandhi had given a slogan of ‘Garibi Hatawo’. More than 45 years down the line in 2019, Rahul Gandhi gave the slogan ‘Ab hoga Nyay’ for the poor,” Das said, alleging that the Congress remember the poor only during the time of elections.

“After the elections, they change side to align with capitalists. Congress gave birth only to scams and corruption. No real development came during the Congress regime.”

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, he actually showed his determination to bring development for all sections of the society and succeeded. Through Ujjwala Yojna, Swacch Bharat and many other schemes, the fruits of development reached everyone irrespective of caste, creed and religion,” Das said.

Urging people to vote in favour of BJP, Das reminded, “The country had witnessed a series of terrorist attacks before 2014 but none of the Congress’ Prime Ministers had dared to retaliate. It was BJP’s Narendra Modi who gave Pakistan a befitting reply by striking terrorists inside its territory. Development in villages come when the nation is in safe hands.”

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:36 IST