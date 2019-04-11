Infiltrators to be thrown out if BJP back in saddle says Amit Shah

Agra National president of Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah said on Wednesday that every infiltrator crossing the border to India would be identified and thrown out once the BJP regained power.

Shah, who addressed two rallies in Braj region (in Kasganj and Firozabad), listed the achievements of the BJP governments in the state and at the centre and said voters had resolved to have Narendra Modi again as PM.

In Firozabad, Shah said that the BJP freed the state of ‘Nizam’ ie Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Imran Mosood, Azam Khan, Ateeq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari.

“With Yogi in power in UP, riots have ended and criminals are looking for shelter but if the SP-BSP combine wins, lawlessness will return,” he said, seeking votes for BJP candidate Chadra Sen Jadaun on the ground of improved law and order in the state under Yogi.

Shah blamed the ‘chacha-bhatija’ (Akshay Yadav from SP and Shivpal Yadav from PSP) contesting from Firozabad for spreading rumours that the BJP was not contesting the election here.

“Let it be clear that the BJP is supporting none and is going to win from here,” he said to counter the perception that the party was supporting a candidate (Shivpal Yadav) to defeat SP candidate Akshay Yadav in Firozabad.

In Kasganj, Shah said despite the SP-BSP- RLD alliance, the slogan of ‘Modi Modi’ was being heard across the nation and voters were set to re-elect Modi as Prime Minister.

“This alliance is of those who earlier did not want to talk to each other and worked for specific castes. The BJP, however, takes everyone along. We gave a huge amount for UP development,” he said.

Campaigning for BJP candidate from Etah, he promised a rail line between Etah and Kasganj besides a medical college.

“The Modi regime will never allow wishes of Omar Abdullah, who is contesting in alliance with Congress, for having another PM in Kashmir because it is an integral part of the nation. Rahul Gandhi is not uttering a word on this demand of Omar Abdullah,” he said.

“The Congress should tell what it did in decades of rule before asking us what we did. During Congress regime soldiers were beheaded but in Modi regime terrorists were given a suitable reply across the border after which there was grief at two places: in Pakistan and in the offices of opposition parties including SP, BSP and Congress,’’ he alleged.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 09:13 IST