Khattar questions Hooda’s assets, says Lotus will bloom in Rohtak

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will register its first ever win in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Khattar was addressing the gathering during his roadshow in Bahadurgarh township of Jhajjar district, which comes under the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat.

“I am confident that Lotus will bloom this time in Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. The Modi wave will sweep the country due to the clean, transparent and credible governance provided by him,” said Khattar.

The CM said his party will soon announce candidates. He said since Haryana would go to the polls in the sixth phase, the BJP had ample time for naming the candidates. He said the state’s coffers were filled after GST and de-monetisation due to which government was getting funds to ensure all-round development.

Questions Hooda’s assets

During an election rally in Bhiwani earlier in the day, Khattar attacked former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda over the alleged increase in his assets since 2004. In 2004, Hooda stated in his affidavit that he possesses assets worth ₹95 lakh. In 2009, Hooda’s assets were worth ₹3.3 crore and in 2014 he had assets worth ₹8.5 crore. These are only disclosed assets. He must be having more in the names of others,” said Khattar.

Recounting the BJP’s achievements, Khattar said the government at Centre implemented the One Rank One Pension policy for ex-servicemen, gave free LPG connections to the needy and provided electricity to 3,000 villages and gave jobs on merit without any discrimination.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the armed forces for taking suitable action after the Pulwama attack against CRPF personnel,” Khattar said.

BJP MP’s slip of tongue

Addressing the rally in Bhiwani, local MP Dharambir Singh committed a faux pas and said the voters will give more than 85 seats to the Congress party in the Haryana assembly elections to be held later this year. The part of Dharambir’s speech was widely circulated on social media. Earlier on Thursday, the MP had faced a protest from farmers in Charkhi Dadri who showed him black flags and did not let him enter Chidiya village where he had gone to invite them for Saturday’s rally.

