Lok Sabha election 2019: In second phase of voting, 14 seats are polling in Karnataka

Karnataka is witnessing the Lok Sabha election 2019, one of the most closely-watched polls, after months of political high drama with allegations and counter-allegations of poaching of legislators and a resignation by a rebel from the Congress party.

The ruling coalition of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in the southern state is looking to better the 2014 tally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banking heavily on Modi magic.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition reached a seat-sharing agreement earlier this month, with Congress contesting 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats, and JD(S) contesting eight.

In the last general election in 2014, the BJP won 17 seats, Congress nine and the JD(S) two from Karnataka.

Fourteen parliamentary constituencies, half of the Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, are polling in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur and Kolar witnessing the electoral battle on Thursday.

JD(S) president HD Devegowda is fighting from the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, which the Congress holds at present, as part of the seat-sharing deal with the grand old party. GS Basavaraju of the BJP is facing the senior leader in the constituency.

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily is once again fighting the BJP’s candidate BN Bache Gowda, a veteran Vokkaliga leader who lost against the former chief minister in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, in Chamarajanagar. The BJP has never won from this parliamentary constituency.

The BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje is looking to retain the Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha for the second time and is up against Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj.

The Hassan parliamentary constituency, the home turf of the former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, is witnessing a direct fight between the Congress-led coalition and BJP. Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna has locked horn with former state minister A Manju, who quit the Congress and is contesting on a BJP ticket. Four other candidates are also in the fray.

The Congress party has chosen Mithun Rai, district president of Dakshina Kannada, to contest the seat against incumbent Nalin Kumar Kateel of the BJP. Kateel has been representing the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat since 2009.

In Chitradurga, Congress leader BN Chandrappa is looking for a second term in the Lok Sabha and is facing A Narayana Swamy of the BJP.

Mandya Lok Sabha seat will see a pitched battle between Nikhil Kumar, son of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is the candidate of the JD(S)-Congress alliance, and Sumalatha Ambareesh. Sumalatha is the wife of the late film star and former Union minister MH Ambareesh and is contesting as an Independent candidate. Both of them are marking their electoral debut this year.

The Congress has fielded CH Vijayashankar in the Mysore Lok Sabha seat as part of the coalition seat arrangement with the JD(S). Vijayashankar is fighting the sitting MP Pratap Simha of the BJP in Mysore, which is considered the Congress’ bastion.

Congress’ R Dhruvanarayana, the two-time lawmaker from the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat since 2009, is facing veteran leader V Srinivas Prasad, a former Congressman who is returning to fight the election from a self-imposed retirement as the BJP’s candidate. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Shivkumar is also in the fray.

Congress leader and former Union minister KH Muniyappa, who has won the Kolar Lok Sabha seat seven times in a row, is up against the BJP’s S Muniswamy, a greenhorn, in the seat reserved for members of Scheduled Castes. The BSP’s Jayaprasad MG and Ashok Chakravarthi MB of the Ambedkar Samaj Party are some prominent names who are also contesting.

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily will once again fight the BJP’s BN Bache Gowda, a veteran Vokkaliga leader who lost against the former chief minister in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, in the Chikkballapur Lok Sabha seat. The BJP has never won from this parliamentary constituency.

Congress leader DK Suresh is up against Ashwath Narayan Gowda of the BJP and BSP’s Chinnappa Y Chikkahagade among others from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

The BJP’s PC Mohan is aiming a hat-trick in Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat against Congress’ Rizwan Arshad, who is being supported by the JD(S), MK Pasha of the BSP and Independent candidate and actor Prakash Raj.

The BJP’s young leader Tejasvi Surya is facing Congress veteran BK Hariprasad and A Raju of the BSP among others from the Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat this year. The BJP has never lost an election from the seat since 1991.

Sitting MP and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda is pitted against the Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda in the Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat. Syed Hydri Babloo of the BSP is also in the fray. The BJP is looking to retain the high-profile seat for the fourth time.

The results will be declared on May 23.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 03:43 IST