Lok Sabha election 2019: Poll manifestos miss on environmental issues in Punjab, green warriors to opt for NOTA

Environmentalists in Punjab have decided to exercise NOTA or none of the above option in the Lok Sabha election 2019 as a response to what they say is political parties’ disregard to the issue of environment in their poll manifestos.

All major parties contesting the Lok Sabha election 2019, including the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party alliance, have released their manifestos but have been silent on the issue of the environment. The Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) is yet to announce its poll promises.

Environmentalists claim that the previous SAD-BJP government had cut around 10 lakh trees in Punjab in the name of ‘development projected’.

“All political parties are coming out with their set of tall claims and promises. It remains yet to be seen how many promises are fulfilled or not, but we are wondering why none of the parties has come out with a concrete plan to revive forest cover? Is it not an issue that concerns us all?” Sangrur-based environmentalist Dr Amandeep Aggarwal asked.

Aggarwal had filed a petition before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against tree-felling in Punjab.

At 3.52%, Punjab has the poorest forest cover in the country and its immediate neighbour Haryana is slightly better at 3.59%.

“Main political parties must come out with a roadmap for reviving the forest cover and wildlife. If they ignore this, NOTA will be the only option left with people who love the environment,” Dr Aggarwal said.

Jaskirat Singh, a Ludhiana-based environmentalist, said when candidates come seeking votes, people should ask them about what they have done to better the quality of Punjab’s water and air.

“Though there is no major industry in Punjab, we have polluted our air and water. The environmental concerns were not on the agenda of the successive governments. To press NOTA is a gesture to show anger. However, I think we should take a step forward because NOTA is not the solution,” Singh said.

Polling in Punjab will take place in the sixth phase on May 19 and the votes will be counted on May 23.

