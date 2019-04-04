Lok Sabha election 2019| Tie-up only if Congress for statehood: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday said it will discuss any possibility of an alliance with the Congress only after the Congress clarifies its stand on full statehood for Delhi.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai Tuesday wrote to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, urging his party to support full statehood for Delhi instead of proposing amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991.

Delhi goes to polls on May 12 and, so far, only the AAP has declared its candidates in all seven parliamentary constituencies. When asked if AAP has discussed the issue of an alliance after Gandhi, on Tuesday, said the Congress is “open and flexible” to a tie-up, Rai maintained that no communication had come from the Congress so far.

“Gandhi’s comment were positive towards an alliance. But, the Congress through its manifesto did not depict the same passion for full statehood, which is AAP’s key poll agenda this Lok Sabha elections. So, AAP will discuss about an alliance only after the Congress agrees that full statehood is its top priority, too,” the AAP convener said.

In its manifesto released on Tuesday, the Congress said it “promises to amend the GNCTD Act, 1991, to make it clear that the lieutenant-governor shall act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, except in matters concerning the three reserved subjects.”

Rai countered this by sending a letter to Gandhi on Wednesday. “This is factually incorrect and these four lines do not convey anything. Firstly, aid and advice has nothing to do with the GNCTD Act, and it is extremely disappointing that after having promised statehood for Delhi for decades, your party has now gone back on its promise,” he said in the letter.

The AAP leader further said it appears that this issue has been hurriedly incorporated in the Congress manifesto “without any homework or research”.

“For undoing the injustice to Delhi, it is time for a fresh constitutional amendment to provide it with full statehood. Merely changing the GNCTD Act will change nothing. The Congress has promised full statehood to Puducherry, but it has given a stepmotherly treatment to Delhi,” Rai alleged.

He requested Gandhi to reconsider the stand taken by the Congress regarding Delhi and support the demand for full statehood.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 08:04 IST