Lok Sabha election: Majithia bats for sister Harsimrat’s candidature from Bathinda

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday sought the views of party workers over fielding his sister and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency again.

He was addressing a rally of Youth Akali Dal (YAD) at Bhunir village of Mansa assembly segment that falls in Bathinda parliamentary constituency. Harsimrat, the sitting MP from Bathinda, had defeated Congress candidate Manpreet Singh Badal from there in the 2014 elections.

Majithia asked the workers, “Should we field Harsimratji from Bathinda?” When he got a positive response from the gathering, he turned to SAD MP Balwinder Singh Bhundar and said he (Bhundar) must have heard the voice of the party workers.

Majithia also spoke of the “pure bond of love” with his sister and thanked the voters for electing her from the Bathinda seat in 2014.

He said the previous SAD-BJP government ensured all-round development in the constituency, which earlier lacked even basic facilities.Bhundar’s son Dilraj Singh was also present on the occasion.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 22:38 IST