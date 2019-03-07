Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP launches song demanding full statehood for Delhi

The AAP on Wednesday launched the video of a song demanding full statehood for Delhi, composed and sung by its Lok Sabha candidate from northeast Delhi, Dilip Pandey.

The 3.38-minute song, which describes the benefits Delhi could derive if its elected government gets full powers, will be played at all AAP events related to its full statehood campaign beginning March 10.

The move comes a day after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, after a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, said no to an alliance with AAP. AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal later accused the Congress of helping the BJP in the 2019 polls.

Launching the song, AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the Delhi government had done remarkable work in the last four years and a lot more could have been done if Delhi was a full state. Later, Kejriwal shared the song on Twitter and said: “The song is the voice of the people of Delhi.”

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 03:42 IST