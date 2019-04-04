Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann seeks financial help from people to fight polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief and party candidate from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann has sought financial help from people for campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Mann, who is seeking re-election from the Sangrur constituency, uploaded a video on his Facebook page asking for financial aid to encourage people with clean image in politics “as I don’t have money to contest polls against rich and corrupt politicians”. “I have shared my bank account details on the social media and people can send money in any denomination, Rs11, Rs 21 or Rs 1,000,” Mann said.

“If people with clean image are defeated in politics because of fund shortage, they won’t contest in future,” Mann said. In 2014, Mann won the Sangrur seat by Akali veteran Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Reacting to the allotment of tickets to Santokh Singh Chaudhary and Pawan Kumar Bansal from Jalandhar and Chandigarh, the Congress claiming zero tolerance on corruption had forfeited its right to discuss the issue. In a statement, he said while Chaudhary’s wrongdoings were shown in a sting by a channel, Bansal, a minister in UPA government, was involved in rail gate scam.

He said by giving tickets to both, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party have proved that they are hand in glove with the corrupt.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:44 IST