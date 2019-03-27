Lok Sabha elections 2019| ‘Aay pe charcha’: Delhi Congress plans talks on income scheme

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s promise of providing Rs 72,000 annually to over five crore poor families will be played up by the party’s Delhi unit through “aay pe charcha (discussion on income)” as part of their election campaign.

“This is an extraordinary step, which will benefit the people below the poverty line. It is the first time that such a step has been taken anywhere in the world,” Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said.

Gandhi on Monday announced that the scheme will be implemented if his party is voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Diskshit said that it is strange that the BJP government, which has coined slogans such as sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and ‘achhe din ayenge’ is now opposing Congress’s announcement.

“The formalities (of the scheme) will be worked out after Congress forms the government and implements it,” she said.

Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf said the meetings will be held across the city from April 1, to apprise people about the Gandhi’s announcement. “People will be told how they are going to benefit from the announcement, if Congress wins the Lok Sabha polls,” Yusuf said.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 06:36 IST