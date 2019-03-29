Lok Sabha elections 2019: Alliance stuck over seat sharing

The Congress is likely to announce the alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for the upcoming parliamentary elections once the two parties reach a seat sharing arrangement, senior party leaders said.

Senior Congress leaders said though a ‘consensus has been reached’ between the top leadership of the two parties, the two camps have so far been unable to finalise a seat sharing arrangement for the seven parliamentary segments in the city.

Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko said the announcement of the alliance will take some more time as “a lot of things will have to be worked out with the AAP”.

“A decision on the alliance needs to be taken by Congress president Rahul Gandhi ji, but a lot of things also need to be worked out with the other party (AAP),” Chacko said.

Senior Congress leaders said that the party had clearly stated in the beginning that they would agree to an alliance on 3:3:1, where one seat will be fought by an independent candidate supported by both parties.

However, later the party also offered a compromise on a 4:3 partnership (four for AAP and three for Congress) but the AAP has been insisting on giving only two seats to the Congress.

Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, said the 5:2 seat sharing offer was “non-negotiable”.

“The Congress is confused. We have already begun our campaign in all seven constituencies and we will fight these elections on our own,” said AAP’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai.

Delhi Congress leaders said the “Congress is a national party and it does not need a party that has not managed to win a single election since 2015”. They said it is the AAP that needs them to “manage” at least a few seats from Delhi.

“We did not go to them for an alliance. Our leaders have not been pleading for an alliance. We are in a position of fighting the elections on our own. The final decision, however, will come from the top leadership,” said Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia.

Meanwhile, the confusion over the alliance is affecting Delhi Congress’s campaigns. Compared to its opponents, AAP and the BJP, the Congress is yet to start any major rally or campaign. Though two new campaign ideas were announced by the Delhi Congress this week, it will be started only after April 1.

“You cannot compare our strategy with the AAP or the BJP. We have our own plan and I do not wish to comment on their campaign,” said Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 01:20 IST