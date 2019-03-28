Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP, Congress in a spot over Madha, Pune, Mumbai North East

Getting the right candidate is turning out to be a headache for parties, with the BJP and Congress struggling to finalise their choices for Madha and Pune constituencies. The BJP is also in a dilemma over fielding a candidate from Mumbai North East since its ally Shiv Sena continued to oppose the re-nomination of its sitting MP, Kirit Somaiya, who had made allegations against Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray during the 2017 civic polls.

Madha constituency in Solapur has become a headache for the BJP. The NCP lost Ranjitsinh, son of its sitting MP Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, who was keen on contesting the elections. The BJP admitted Ranjisinh Mohite Patil to its fold, but is not sure about his prospects. The party also admitted Satara district Congress chief Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar, who was seen as another prospective candidate. The party leaders are yet to decide if any of the two can be fielded. They are also considering the option of fielding Rohas, son of state cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh.

The Congress, on the other hand, is facing a similar dilemma in choosing a candidate for Pune. Its options include Pune Congress leaders Arvind Shinde and Mohan Joshi as well as Pravin Gaikwad, a Maratha community leader. According to Congress insiders, the party is likely to field Shinde to take advantage of Maratha voters who are in significant numbers in Pune constituency. A decision is expected on Wednesday or Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pravin Chheda, who recently joined BJP from Congress, met Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. The meeting, which was termed a “courtesy call” by Chheda, raised speculations that Somaiya may not be re-nominated by the BJP. Chheda said, “I visited Matoshree to meet Uddhav ji today. The visit was pending since I joined the BJP. It was a courtesy call and nothing else as is being speculated. I am not contesting Lok Sabha elections.”

