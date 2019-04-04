Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP MLA files complaint against Delhi deputy CM Sisodia for seeking votes via letters

Leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta Wednesday filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer that deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was sending lakhs of letters to residents seeking votes, in violation of the model code of conduct.

Gupta alleged that in the letters, Sisodia was “seeking votes” for his party saying that he has worked hard to improve schools despite persistent troubles with the central government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said in order to escape the eyes of the election office, Sisodia is “cunningly” issuing these letters without dispatch number and date, but carrying his official residential address.

Gupta said, “Sisodia has written that he has worked hard to improve schools despite persistent troubles with the central government. He alleged that if they (people) vote for the BJP, they (BJP) will again obstruct the work for the next five years.”

The letter, a copy of which is with HT, reads, “We are giving good education to your wards…so for the sake of your children vote for Aam Aadmi Party. Please do not vote for them who stopped works for your children.”

Sisodia said, “The BJP is scared of AAPs work on education. It is for the first time that a party is seeking votes on education issues.”

Gupta said a large number of voters are receiving the letters via speed post. He urged the CEO to act against Sisodia. He said most of the letters have been sent through Lodi Road post office to voters. “The deputy CM is misusing the government machinery and public funds for issuing letters with intent to influence voters in favour of the AAP. This is a gross violation of the model code of conduct,” he said.

