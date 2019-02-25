Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to go it alone in Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would go it alone in Haryana in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, party’s co-incharge for parliamentary polls in the state, Vishwas Sarang, said.

Sarang, who was in Kurukshetra on Saturday to attend a workshop of party workers from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala and Sonepat Lok Sabha constituencies, said the decision about party candidates would be taken by the party’s central leadership after discussion with state leaders.

Exuding confidence that the BJP would win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, Sarang said the results of Jind assembly byelection had proved that opposition parties, especially the Congress, had lost ground in the state.

He, however, parried question on why the BJP had not taken action against Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini, who has formed a separate party.

Earlier, addressing party workers in the Kurukshetra University’s auditorium, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 11 crore party workers in the country on February 28. BJP’S national president Amit Shah would hold a meeting of party workers at Hisar on February 25 and on March 2, a bike rally would be taken out in every assembly constituency of the state, he said.

Without taking any name, Khattar alleged that many Congress leaders were facing corruption cases. “Leaders alone cannot be blamed for corruption. Government officers and employees also play an equal role,” he added.

“But we have managed to eliminate corruption, ”the CM said.

Khattar and BJP’S Haryana in-charge Anil Jain also launched a mobile app of ‘Digital BJP Haryana’ on the occasion.

