Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to highlight pro-poor work in ‘AAP strongholds’

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit has decided to take out ‘Ayushman March’ against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not implementing the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, that is aimed at making health-care affordable to all, among other schemes beneficial to the poor. The marches will be held in slums, resettlement and unauthorised colonies — all areas considered to be AAP strongholds.

The decision to hold ‘Ayushman March’ was taken at a meeting on Tuesday. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “We will start the march within two or three days. Our party workers will go door-to-door in slums, resettlement colonies and unauthorised colonies and tell people about Ayushman Bharat and the 10% reservation for general category poor in education and government jobs. It is due to the AAP government, that Delhiites have not been able to avail of the benefits of these pro-poor schemes.”

Tiwari said the agenda of the march is to tell people about the Centre’s schemes and expose the AAP for its failure to keep its promises.

“While people in rest of the country are benefiting from these schemes, Delhiites have been deprived of their benefits as the AAP government has refused to implement them. We will go door-to-door to tell people how the AAP government is stalling Centre’s schemes,” he said.

At a time when the AAP is highlighting its work in the health and education sectors,senior BJP leaders say there is a need to counter AAP’s “false propaganda”.

“They talk about mohalla clinics, but most of the clinics don’t have doctors or medicines. There is a need to expose their lies. People living in poorer neighbourhoods would have benefited the Central government’s schemes,” Rajesh Bhatia, general secretary, Delhi BJP, said.

The march, senior BJP leaders say, is aimed at making a dent in AAP’s vote bank. Slums and unauthorised colonies, which were once a Congress stronghold, played a crucial role in AAP’s sterling performance in the 2015 assembly polls. In the last four years, the AAP government has focused on these areas to keep its vote bank intact.

Despite repeated attempts, AAP leaders were not available for comment.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 04:24 IST