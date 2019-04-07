‘BJP will lose because of its policies’: Mayawati at first joint rally of SP-BSP-RLD alliance in UP

In the first joint rally of the Samajwadi Party, BSP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance in Deoband, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati predicted imminent defeat for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election 2019, mainly due to their policies, which she claimed were inspired by hatred.

The joint rally is being held in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur

Drawing a parallel to the Congress, she said that the Congress was out of power because of its wrong policies and that the BJP would lose the upcoming elections because of the wrong policies it was following.

“BJP will go out of power because of their wrong doings and policies. Chowkidari and jumlebaji will not help them to win votes,” the BSP chief said.

“PM Modi has failed to deliver 1/4 of the promises he had made. Misleading the people and hollow inaugurations will not help the BJP. Thousands of crores spent on publicity by the party could have been used for the welfare of the people,” she said.

“If they were serious, they could have completed projects much before the declaration of general elections in the country. Do not allow them to come to power. They will try every trick to distract you and seek your vote, but you have to be aware. Do not fall in the trap of their manifesto,” she told the huge gathering at the rally.

She also urged the voters to remove Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. She signed off by appealing to voters to cast their vote on polling day and not to avoid exercising their right to vote.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 13:53 IST