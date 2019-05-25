Lok Sabha Elections 2019: CM would take call on my portfolio, says Bapat

Girish Bapat, newly elected member of Parliament, said that handing over his portfolio in cabinet will be decided by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Pune guardian minister also said that the CM will also appoint a person to replace him.

Speaking to the media on Friday after winning the Pune Lok Sabha seat, Bapat said, “As per the law, a person need to resign from the state assembly within 14 days after taking oath as an MP. I will do it before time.”

As Bapat got elected from Pune Lok Sabha seat, he will have to resign from the member of legislative assembly (MLA) post and minister’s post. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is the only minister from Maharashtra cabinet to have contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election and won.

Bapat holds the portfolios of food and drug administration, and parliamentary affairs, besides being the Pune district guardian minister.

Bapat said, “Whoever the CM appoints as guardian minister for Pune will be efficient than me.”

“The chief minister would give the guardian minister post to irrigation minister Girish Mahajan as giving the responsibility to a Pune leader would increase conflict in the local unit,” a local party leader said.

“People elected me because of my positive campaign. The opposition parties tried to attack below the belt and did negative campaign, but I neglected it. I would ensure that whatever promises made during campaigns are executed in the next five years. The issues of garbage, public transport and water are my priorities and would make efforts to bring more funds to address it,” Bapat said.

