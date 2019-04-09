Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress fields Kirti Azad from Dhanbad, Kalicharan Munda from Khunti

The Congress on Monday put seal on the candidature of former cricketer Kirti Azad from Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. He will take on BJP veteran Pashupati Nath Singh.

Son of former Bihar chief minister Bhagwat Jha Azad, the three terms BJP MP from Darbhanga in Bihar was suspended from the party in 2015 after criticising Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, alleging corruption in Delhi cricket association during his regime. He joined the congress in February this year.

The Congress also named Kalicharan Munda as party candidate from Khunti. Son of congress leader late T Muchi Rai Munda, he had contested the Khunti Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and finished third. His brother Neelkanth Singh Munda is a BJP leader and cabinet minister in Raghubar Das government.

The Congress was yet to name its candidate from Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat. The names of Amba Prasad, daughter of former minister Yogendra Prasad Sahu, Gopal Sahu and Pradeep Prasad were doing the round. The party is weighing the pros and cons before announcing the candidature.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 09:09 IST