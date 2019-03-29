Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress fields Sukh Ram’s grandson from Himachal’s Mandi

Shimla candidate Dhani Ram Shandil joined Indian Army in 1962 and retired as a Colonel. He was first elected to Lok Sabha as Himachal Vikas Congress (HVC) ticket in 1999 and then on a Congress ticket in 2009.

The Congress on Friday announced its candidates for Shimla and Mandi parliamentary segments. The party has fielded former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram’s grandson Ashray Sharma, a greenhorn, from the Mandi segment and Dhani Ram Shandil from Shimla.

