Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress fields Sukh Ram’s grandson from Himachal’s Mandi
The Congress on Friday announced its candidates for Shimla and Mandi parliamentary segments. The party has fielded former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram’s grandson Ashray Sharma, a greenhorn, from the Mandi segment and Dhani Ram Shandil from Shimla.
Shimla candidate Dhani Ram Shandil joined Indian Army in 1962 and retired as a Colonel. He was first elected to Lok Sabha as Himachal Vikas Congress (HVC) ticket in 1999 and then on a Congress ticket in 2009.
First Published: Mar 29, 2019 23:39 IST