Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress-NCP alliance a corruption management company, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance in the state, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis termed it as a ‘corruption management company’ at a joint rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena in Kolhapur on Sunday ahead of the elections.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was also present at the joint rally.Fadnavis was responding to NCP leader Jayant Patil’s comment who had termed the BJP as an event management company earlier this month.

He said, “The Congress-NCP alliance is nothing, but a corruption management company. We will neither indulge in corruption nor let anyone support it.”

This rally marks the strength and unity of the BJP-Sena alliance which is set to win all the seats in western Maharashtra and in the rest of the state, added Fadnavis. The chief minister also took a dig at NCP chief Sharad Pawar and said, “Pawar has become a non-playing captain by refusing to contest the elections. His refusal to contest the elections indicates the growing strength of the BJP-Sena in the state.”

Sena chief Thackarey said, “I will reiterate my request to CM Fadnavis to not include Sharad Pawar in the BJP under any circumstances. People of this state and the country are aware that he (Sharad Pawar) has done no good for them.”

Thackarey also praised CM Fadnavis and called him a man of his words, and said, “I am proud of his leadership.”

Questioning the BJP-Sena alliance’s seat sharing formula, state minister Mahadeo Jankar, an alliance partner who was also present at the joint rally, said, “We have accepted the BJP and Shiv Sena as our big brothers, however, it is my earnest request to both of them to incorporate smaller parties like us, as well in the seat sharing formula.”

Jankar reminded the BJP-Sena that he and his party workers stood by the Sena and the BJP during their difficult times.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 01:44 IST